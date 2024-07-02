ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4049 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous dividend of $0.27.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $9.59.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

