Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 0.1%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.09. 1,141,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,299,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Enovix alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Enovix

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Enovix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Enovix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 0.6% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 303,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.