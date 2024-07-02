EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Acquires A$35,654.35 in Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider David Sedgwick acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$32.15 ($21.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,654.35 ($23,769.57).

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.