ERC20 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $72.48 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $72.48 million and $46.82 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0642 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00009603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.34 or 0.99994846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012591 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00078228 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.06915767 USD and is down -47.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $66.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.