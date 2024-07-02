Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered Ero Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ero Copper from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.