Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,746.0 days.
Essity AB (publ) Stock Performance
ETTYF stock remained flat at $25.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $27.08.
About Essity AB (publ)
