Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,600 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,746.0 days.

ETTYF stock remained flat at $25.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

