Evercore ISI Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $100.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

FND has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.62.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $591,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,067.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,386 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Floor & Decor by 263.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Articles

