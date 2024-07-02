Evercore ISI Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $2.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATUS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,454. The company has a market capitalization of $896.92 million, a P/E ratio of 197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

