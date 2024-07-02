Evercore ISI Trims Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Target Price to $62.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.95% from the stock’s previous close.

ENOV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 56,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,265. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.92.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enovis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Enovis in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

