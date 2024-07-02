Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 755,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,194,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,217,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 847,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 361,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 465,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 251,850 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

