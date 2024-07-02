Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) Short Interest Update

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 31st total of 158,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Evotec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evotec during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evotec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Evotec Stock Performance

EVO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,430. Evotec has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.