Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 235 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.40. 193,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,906. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

