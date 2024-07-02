Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,750 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. 307,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,811. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.21.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

