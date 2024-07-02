Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 241,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,176. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

