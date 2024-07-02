Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.52. 2,685,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,638. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

