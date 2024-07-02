Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,980 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.56. 15,914,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,687,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

