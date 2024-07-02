Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,442 ($43.54).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($53.88) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of Experian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,717 ($47.01) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($897,514.93). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,648 ($46.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,541.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,564.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,393.34. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,366 ($29.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,796 ($48.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Experian’s payout ratio is presently 4,466.02%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

