Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Experian Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96.

Experian Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

