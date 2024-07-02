EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

EZCORP Stock Down 0.1 %

EZCORP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $567.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.04. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $285.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZCORP

In other news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on EZPW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

