Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,264,900 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 4,896,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance
Fabege AB (publ) stock remained flat at $9.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.25. Fabege AB has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $9.25.
About Fabege AB (publ)
