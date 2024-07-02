Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 972 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,776 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.04. 1,078,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,337. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $99.35 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The company has a market cap of $133.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

