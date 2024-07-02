Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 280 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 816,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,381. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

