Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.01. The company had a trading volume of 171,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 68.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 1,006 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $152,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.