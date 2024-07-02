Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,892 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 360,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 55,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,288,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after buying an additional 177,588 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 363,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. 4,941,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,630,715. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

