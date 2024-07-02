Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $28.85 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

ORCL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $142.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,790. The company has a market cap of $393.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.19.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.