Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 50,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 60,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.78.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

