Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comcast Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. 3,842,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,528,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

