Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,225 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320,184. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

