Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,781 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 549,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,589. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

