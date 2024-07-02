Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 362 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $460.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,236. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.