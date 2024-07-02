Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 61 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in BlackRock by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $786.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $779.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.03. The firm has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
