Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,192,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.