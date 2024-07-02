FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $501.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.02 and its 200-day moving average is $466.65. The company has a market cap of $454.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

