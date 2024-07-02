FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Shares of 10,982 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,719. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.13. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

