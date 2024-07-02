FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,751,241. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

