FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,815,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $43.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,559,994. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.