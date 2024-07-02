FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $424,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.28. 8,523,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,628,629. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $315.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.