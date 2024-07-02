FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NSRGY traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.46. 649,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $99.04 and a 1-year high of $125.41.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

