FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 0.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,604,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.80. 1,033,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,351. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $112.82 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.