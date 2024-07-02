FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,409,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 113,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.51. The company had a trading volume of 385,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,244. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.