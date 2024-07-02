Fetch.ai Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.38 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $106.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00046406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

