Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.4 days.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $5.73 during trading on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

