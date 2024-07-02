Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.4 days.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $5.73 during trading on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.
About Fiera Capital
