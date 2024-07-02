Financial Security Advisor Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc. owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 643,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,858,000 after purchasing an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 526,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,045,000 after purchasing an additional 204,659 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 401,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 136,645 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 335,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,054. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $88.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

