Financial Security Advisor Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,036,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,080 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after purchasing an additional 436,830 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

SWTX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. The company had a trading volume of 768,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,786. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 2000.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

SWTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

