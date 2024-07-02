Financial Security Advisor Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTCO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,474,000.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BTCO traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. 169,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.09. Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $73.61.

Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BTCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. BTCO was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

