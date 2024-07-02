Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $465.46. 502,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $464.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

