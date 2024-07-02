Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 161,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.