Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys New Stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after acquiring an additional 207,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.69. 814,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,045. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DINO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

