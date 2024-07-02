Financial Strategies Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 66,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 46,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

