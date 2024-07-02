Financial Strategies Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $240.97. 339,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,558. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

